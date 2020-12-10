KFC BBL|10

Sixers have a Ball as Curran replacement

One-time Ashes paceman joins reigning BBL champions after starring role in England's T20 competition earlier this year

Louis Cameron

10 December 2020, 07:09 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo