KFC BBL|11

'Taking the stairs' has Fraser-McGurk primed for BBL

The young Victorian dasher was given a simple message by coach Chris Rogers on how to win back his spot, and he's certainly delivered so far this summer

Jack Paynter

30 November 2021, 06:38 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo