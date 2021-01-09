KFC BBL|10

Young gun smiling again as Renegades bounce back

Rising star Jake Fraser-McGurk combined with Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi to snap a seven-game losing streak

AAP

9 January 2021, 07:31 AM AEST

