Fraser-McGurk heading home after monkey scratch

Obstructing the field controversy at U19 World Cup

Australia Under-19s star Jake Fraser-McGurk is set to return home from the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa for precautionary medical treatment after being scratched on the face by a monkey.

Fraser-McGurk was at a nature reserve while on a team outing after Australia's victory over England in Kimberley last Thursday.

After consultation with medical staff and family members, it was deemed necessary for the Victorian batsman to return to Australia for precautionary treatment within seven days of the accident.

Australia will consider calling in a replacement for Fraser-McGurk for the final two matches of the tournament.

"We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager, who added he was confident Fraser-McGurk will not suffer any ongoing issues after treatment.

"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place.

"We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment.”

Fraser-McGurk said he was disappointed to be missing the final matches of the tournament, after the Australians were well beaten by India in the quarter-finals on Tuesday in Potchefstroom.

They now play two fixtures to determine their ranking at the next Under-19 World Cup.

"You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress," Fraser-McGurk said. "But I'm confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches.

"I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That's a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible.

"I'd like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support."

Australia's next match is on Sunday, February 2 against either Pakistan or Afghanistan in Potchefstroom.