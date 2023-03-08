Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

'Squad mentality' has Redbacks primed for an upset

South Australia skipper Jake Lehmann knows his side faces a formidable task in today's Marsh Cup final but believes they have enough players performing to beat WA

Jack Paynter in Perth

8 March 2023, 12:21 PM AEST

@jackpayn

