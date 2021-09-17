Strikers re-sign Weatherald on four-year deal

The Adelaide Strikers' all-time leading run scorer will remain in blue for at least the next four KFC BBL seasons.

Jake Weatherald's long-term future with the club was announced on Friday after cricket.com.au reported earlier this year that the star left-hander had resisted a move east to back-to-back champions the Sydney Sixers.

Weatherald scored a century in the BBL|07 final to lead the Strikers to their maiden title and has established himself as one of the competition's most prolific opening batters with a club-leading 1,668 runs at a strike-rate of 132.48.

"I am super pumped to sign a long-term deal with the Strikers," he said. "They have shown a lot of faith in me through the years and now to show even more is amazing.

"But most importantly, playing with the guys at the Strikers, in front of the best supporters in the country, means the world to me. There is no better place to play cricket.

"I am incredibly proud to be a long-term player; my family and I are beyond grateful."

Weatherald got his first taste of an overseas T20 league earlier this year, scoring 148 runs at a strike-rate of 125.42 for the Quetta Gladiators in the second stage of the Pakistan Super League in the United Arab Emirates.

The 26-year-old batted in the top three during that stint but was tried further down the order for the Strikers last season, and club coach Jason Gillespie has been encouraged by his versatility.

The former Test bowler suggested that could even help him win a maiden international cap.

"At the top of the order, he has continually shown what a fantastic player his is," said Gillespie. "Not only is he a part of our title winning side, he made a huge hundred in the biggest game of that season.

"Last year he showed his adaptability, playing a few games batting in the middle order which shows that he has a game that is not just suited to the top of the order, but he could potentially play in the middle order as well, which I’m sure is something the Australian selectors will have taken note of as well.

"Our job is to win titles for the Strikers, but we also want to help players achieve all of their goals, and I’m sure the national selectors would have watched what he did last season with considerable interest.

"He also had experience in the PSL this year, which is another great learning opportunity for him and we know he will be an even better player for the Adelaide Strikers as a result."

Presuming star leg-spinner Rashid Khan returns to the club, the Strikers appear to have most bases covered in terms of squad composition for BBL11.

Rashid is the best spin bowler in the league, Weatherald, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matthew Renshaw and Jon Wells give the batting a solid foundation, while Peter Siddle and recent Australia debutant Wes Agar provide a strong pace-bowling back bone.

Michael Neser's departure for the Brisbane Heat does however leave them short of allrounders, unless youngster Liam Scott is ready to fill his sizeable shoes.

The club may have to look overseas to find a replacement with all three international spots in the squad yet to be filled.

Adelaide Strikers BBL11 squad: Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Spencer Johnson, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Peter Siddle, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Daniel Worrall.