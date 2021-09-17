KFC BBL|11

Strikers re-sign Weatherald on four-year deal

Adelaide's all-time leading run-scorer and BBL|07 title hero to remain in blue for at least the next four BBL seasons

Louis Cameron

17 September 2021, 08:22 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo