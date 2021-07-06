Like a fine wine: Anderson takes 1,000th wicket

England seamer James Anderson reached another milestone in a storied career as he picked up his 1,000th first-class wicket while playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match against Kent.

Anderson, who turns 39 at the end of the month, reached the landmark during an impressive new-ball spell when he had Heino Kuhn caught behind by Dane Vilas on Monday.

The wicket was taken from the end bearing his name at Old Trafford and completed his 51st first-class, five-wicket haul as he claimed 5-3 in his first seven overs.

Anderson becomes just the 14th player to claim 1,000 first-class wickets this century and just the fifth paceman after Andy Caddick (2005), Martin Bicknell (2004), Devon Malcolm (2002) and Wasim Akram (2001).

However the legendary paceman admitted he was clueless he had brought up with milestone.

"I'm getting ripped from the lads upstairs because I genuinely didn't know how many wickets I'd taken," Anderson told BBC after play.

"I thought we'd gone a bit over the top with the five-wicket celebration.

"The reaction from the lads was really special. It feels nice to get the milestone here (Manchester) as well, where I took my first first-class wicket. To take my thousandth here, it sounds ridiculous to say I've taken one thousand wickets, but to do it here is extra special."

Anderson finished with 7-19 from 10 overs as Kent were bowled out for just 74 in their first innings.

Already the most prolific fast bowler in Test cricket, Anderson has 617 wickets in 162 matches for England at an average of 26.67.

Having struggled with niggling injuries in recent years, Anderson is currently preparing for a five-match home test series against India starting August 4, before visiting Australia in a bid to reclaim the Ashes in December.

