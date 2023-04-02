Men's Ashes 2023

Anderson urges England to keep attacking in Ashes

Ageless bowling star Jimmy Anderson is asking England to keep faith with their new attacking style when the heat is on in the Ashes

PA

2 April 2023, 10:24 AM AEST

