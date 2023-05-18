Men's Ashes 2023

Anderson 'desperate' to be fit for Ashes opener

Eager to avoid repeat of Australia's 2019 tour when he was sidelined by injury, veteran seamer prepared to miss Ireland Test after suffering groin injury

PA

18 May 2023, 07:39 AM AEST

