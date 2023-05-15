Men's Ashes 2023

Anderson suffers 'mild' groin strain ahead of Ashes

England bowler James Anderson is in a race against the clock to be fit for the Ashes opener after tweaking his right groin in a county match for Lancashire

15 May 2023, 01:29 PM AEST

