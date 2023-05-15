Anderson suffers 'mild' groin strain ahead of Ashes

England veteran James Anderson has sustained a "mild strain to his right groin" with just over a month to go until the start of the Ashes.

The 40-year-old paceman left the field just before the close of play on Thursday during the opening day of Lancashire's county match against Somerset and took no further part due to what was described at the time as a "minor issue".

It's understood Anderson has since had a scan with a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday evening shedding further light on the situation.

"Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire's County Championship division one match against Somerset at Old Trafford," it read.

"Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw (on Sunday).

"His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord's starting on Thursday, June 1."

Anderson had played a starring role at Old Trafford on Thursday before exiting proceedings, in what was his fourth consecutive four-day game for the Red Roses and his final match before the sole Test against Ireland.

He gave notice of his readiness for England duty with a brilliant eight-over opening spell, during which he bowled five maidens, was hit for just five runs, and claimed two wickets.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, after the final-day stalemate, Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: "Jimmy bowled really well in the first innings. He's just irritated his groin. I don't think it's anything too serious.

Anderson bowls for Lancashire during the 2023 County Championship // Getty

"We should be positive about his recovery, but obviously he had done it badly enough not to take any part in the game today.

"It just seems like a tweaked groin to me."

The first Ashes Test gets under way at Edgbaston in Birmingham on June 16.