Fresh injury puts Anderson back on the bench

England fast bowler James Anderson has been ruled out of the final two Tests of the four-match series against South Africa with a rib injury as the 'cursed' tour claimed another victim.

Anderson picked up the ribinjury in England's 189-run win in the second Test at Newlands and underwent an MRI scan in Cape Town.

"England seamer James Anderson has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against South Africa," the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a number of setbacks for England who despite the mishaps levelled the series with a thrilling victory on Tuesday.

Opener Rory Burns had surgery on his ankle in London this week after he injured the joint in a soccer kickabout on the eve of the second Test.

Jofra Archer also missed the Cape Town match because of an elbow injury, although scans have since cleared him to play in the rest of the tour.

About 10 players and more support staff were laid low by a mystery virus that swept through the squad before the first Test in Pretoria.

England allrounder Ben Stokes has labelled the tour as 'cursed'. His father suffered a stroke days after arriving in the country to watch his son and remains in hospital in Johannesburg.

Anderson had returned after a lengthy layoff with a calf injury that saw him manage just four overs in the first Ashes Test last before being ruled out of the series.

England's greatest Test wicket-taker had claimed five wickets in the first innings at Cape Town and two in the second before pulling up injured.

The third Test begins in Port Elizabeth on January 16.