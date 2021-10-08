Faulkner takes talents abroad to join talent-laden T10 league

James Faulkner the only Australian drafted for the Abu Dhabi T10 league that features 12 international stars that played in last summer's BBL

Louis Cameron

8 October 2021, 04:25 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

