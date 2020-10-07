In-form Pattinson closing in on Big Bash switch

One of the leading bowlers in the IPL so far, the Australian paceman is close to signing a new deal with the Melbourne Renegades

Martin Smith

7 October 2020, 08:44 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

