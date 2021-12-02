Pattinson embracing new role with fire in his belly

Victorian fast bowler James Pattinson says that even a text message from the new Australian test Captain Pat Cummins couldn’t convince him back to international level, with the 31-year-old set on leading the Melbourne Renegades to the BBL|11 title.

Pattinson, who has 21 Tests to his name, made the shock decision to retire from international cricket in October.

“I had a text from Patty (Cummins) asking if I had any second thoughts (about retiring from international cricket), but I’m just enjoying myself at the moment,” Pattinson told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s the first time I can sit back and prepare myself for a full season of Big Bash cricket and I'm excited about the team we've got this year."

Knowing his full focus is now on the Renegades and BBL|11, the 31-year-old says the pressure is off, as he looks to guide the young Melbourne side to become more rounded cricketers and possibly a second title.

“It’s a weight taken off my shoulders. I’ve had some good times, but I’ve also had setback after setback (at international level)," Pattinson said.

“I like to lead and help the young kids. We have young, talented list that I’m excited to play with finally.

“Hopefully I lead by example and can help the next generation of players come through.”

As for his own form, Pattinson feels his body is right where he needs it to be as he enters his 10th summer of competitive cricket.

“In the shorter form I can lift my intensity. In the Sheffield Shield, it was down to trying to just get through those overs,” Pattinson said.

It’s all about the intensity to extend his time with ball in hand, which Pattinson knows will be more manageable in BBL|11, where he is required to bowl just four overs a game.

“For me to compete at domestic level at 80 per cent is a lot, while my GPS data is coming back at 75 per cent. For Test cricket you have to be up at 100 per cent, that’s the big contrast," Pattinson said.

“Taking it back a little notch allows me to play more consistent cricket and play year-round as well.

“I’m not trying to bowl 100 per cent with the way I’m pulling up. With Big Bash being four overs, you’ll see my intensity go up. It excites me to let the shackles off."

Despite Pattinson admitting his body is winding down as he looks to prolong his time in the short form domestic level game, he will continue to bring fire in every ball.

“I sometimes cross the line and most times I’m near or touching the line. That’s just the way I play cricket,” Pattinson said.

“Bowling with pace is a key weapon as I don’t have many tricks. I rely a lot on my pace.”

And with the way Pattinson is holding up, he plans to play at domestic level until he’s in his mid-30s.

“The plan is 35. I don’t see myself being a (veteran Kent allrounder) Darren Stevens playing over in England until I’m 45. I don’t think my wife will be too happy with that!”

