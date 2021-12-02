KFC BBL|11

Pattinson embracing new role with fire in his belly

Melbourne Renegades fast bowler James Pattinson says that not even a text message from the newly appointed Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins could convince him to return to international level, with his focus on a big BBL|11 campaign

Anna Pavlou

2 December 2021, 03:31 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

