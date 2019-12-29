Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Ruthless Pattinson on collision course with India

Aussie quick superb with six wickets against the Black Caps but sees himself hitting his straps next summer, when Australia host Virat Kohli's side

Louis Cameron at the MCG

29 December 2019, 08:40 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo