Ruthless Pattinson on collision course with India

Star paceman Pattinson issues ominous warning

Look out, India. James Pattinson's first Test on home soil in nearly four years could hardly have gone better, but the firebrand paceman believes he is still 12 months away from hitting top gear.

The Victorian delighted his home crowd by taking 6-69 for the match including the prized scalp of Kane Williamson in both innings to lead Australia to a series clinching 247-run win over New Zealand.

Captain Tim Paine lauded the 29-year-old's seamless return but Pattinson, who has wires helping to hold his back together from career-saving surgery in 2017, insists there is room for improvement.

"I reckon I'm still a year away from being at my best and trusting my body and being able to charge in to be at my best," Pattinson told cricket.com.au.

"It's a work in progress – I'm still 29, so I've got plenty of time. Hopefully at this time next year I'll be at my best."

Suspended for the start of the Test summer, Pattinson fell back in the pace pecking order following his successful Ashes return as Mitchell Starc reprised his spot alongside Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon in a formidable attack that has led Australia to four comprehensive victories on the trot.

But an injury to Hazlewood in Perth opened the door for Pattinson to play in front of his home crowd on Boxing Day.

Getting the quartet of Pattinson, Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood fit for next summer when Virat Kohli leads India on a four-Test tour now looms as a major priority.

Paine said he was not surprised Pattinson, who took five wickets in two Tests during Australia's successful bid to retain the Ashes, found his feet quickly against the Black Caps.

"We had no doubts he would (do well), we know the quality of 'Patto', we've said for a long time we're very lucky to have high-quality bowlers on the sidelines such as him," said the skipper.

"He was awesome today in particular but he also bowled superbly in the first innings and found ways to build pressure with Pat.

"Today when it was his turn to step up, he provided the team with a spark. His energy around our group is infectious, he's great to play with and he's a great team man and he leaves it all out on the field.

"He was an excellent addition to our team and covered for Josh really well."

Pattinson deflated New Zealand's hopes of fighting back into the three-Test Domain series when he beat Williamson for pace and had him caught top-edging a pull shot late on day two before adding BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner to his list of victims in the first innings.

But his most devastating impact came in the Black Caps' second dig when he removed their three most established batters (Tom Latham for eight, Williamson for a duck and Ross Taylor for two) in the space of nine balls on day four.

"It was a bit of luck," Pattinson laughed about the spell. "It probably wasn't my finest wickets, but sometimes you bowl really good balls and don't take wickets.

"I've proven in the past I can take wickets in clumps and it was good to be able to do that."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitch Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)