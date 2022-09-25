'Always a match-winner': Handscomb on Pattinson

'You just can't teach that': The ball that summed up Patto

James Pattinson will go down as the one player you always wanted on your team rather than the opposition, Victorian captain Peter Handscomb says.

The former Australian fast bowler called time on his career with Victoria last week due to the heavy toll repeated injuries had taken on his body.

But despite limited playing time over the past few seasons due to a career plagued by injuries, especially to his back, Handscomb told cricket.com.au the 21-Test star had left his mark on Victoria's young fast bowling group.

"It's been unbelievable playing with him, he's just one of those guys who you want on your team," Handscomb said.

QUICK SINGLE Pattinson calls time on Victoria career

"You always wanted to play with him and never against him because he was that scary and that fiery.

"From out of nowhere, he'll just bring some sort of energy, he will make something happen.

"He always thought we could win a game from any situation and someone like that really drives the rest of the team.

"He was always a match-winner, a game-changer and he could see things that others couldn't and was able to create wickets that way.

Pattinson played 45 first-class matches for Victoria // Getty

"The talent that he had and (my) time playing with him, I learned a lot off him just facing him in the nets all the time and getting better that way, so it's been a privilege to play with someone like (him).

"For Australian cricket, I'm sure that he drove a lot of players to go that one per cent more and put that one per cent effort in to win the game.

"Given the class of player that he is, he'll be sorely missed from this group.

"The last couple of years he's been able to pass on his experience and his wisdom to some of our younger bowlers and we're seeing that come through in the likes of (Will) Sutherland and (Mitch) Perry and others that have been able to play with him and see how he goes about it."

Handscomb said it his most vivid memory that sums up what it was like to play with Pattinson was when he bowled NSW captain Kurtis Patterson around his legs during a Sheffield Shield match in February 2021.

"He stopped the game the ball before, I was at slip so I couldn't see anything, and he's like 'Pete, I'm putting a leg-slip in and I'm going to bowl him around his legs'.

"And I'm like 'OK mate, whatever'.

"And lo and behold he turns around at the top of his mark and comes in and hits the base of leg-stump and celebrates down to fine-leg.

Retired Pattinson talks family, work and the future

"That kind of stuff you just can't teach, he's an extraordinary player and it's a shame not to have him this season."

Pattinson, who retired from international cricket last October, finishes his career with Victoria with 161 first-class, 52 one-day and 10 T20 wickets after debuting in November 2008, and was part of the state's Sheffield Shield titles in 2014-15, 2016-17 and 2018-19.

"This decision has been a really difficult one for me given my how much I love playing for Victoria and have given it my all for the last 14 years," the 32-year-old said last week.

Second innings bag for in-form Pattinson

"After the birth of our second child and my now well-documented injuries in recent years, it's the right time to take a break from the game.

"Some of my fondest memories playing cricket have been for Victoria, the success we've had and friendships I've made. The fire still burns deep in me but I'm also honest about where I'm at."

Victoria now faces the hard task of trying to replace Pattinson, who in 45 first-class appearances for the state averaged a wicket at an incredible rate of once every 48 balls, the third best of those to have played more than 20 matches.

"First and foremost, we've got Scotty Boland to spearhead the attack and then it's up to the others to try and get in there and solidify their spot," Handscomb said.

"Obviously Sutherland and Perry have been taking the reins, so we're going to be looking to those two.

"Sam Elliott (and) Cam McClure are looking really good, (Zak) Evans and (Brody) Couch are both injured at the moment but will be back … we've got a good young (fast bowling) cartel now."