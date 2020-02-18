England Lions Tour of Australia

Pattinson ruled out of MCG clash, Blues quick called up

For the second time in less than 24 hours, a Victorian has been ruled out of Australia A's match against England Lions

Sam Ferris

18 February 2020, 01:05 PM AEST

@samuelfez

