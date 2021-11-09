ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Roy ruled out, Sixers’ star called into England’s T20 squad

James Vince added to Eoin Morgan's group following calf injury to opening batter in final pool game against South Africa

PA

9 November 2021, 10:08 AM AEST

