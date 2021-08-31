KFC BBL|11

Sixers re-sign Vince for BBL|11, await England call

James Vince will return for the Sydney Sixers as they seek to 'three-peat' in the BBL but with one eye on the Ashes series and a potential Test recall

Martin Smith

31 August 2021, 07:14 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

