Sixers re-sign Vince for BBL|11, await England call

The Sydney Sixers have re-signed their hero from last summer's KFC BBL finals series, with Englishman James Vince to return for his sixth Big Bash season.

But the right-hander, who has recently been spoken about as a Test contender by England coach Chris Silverwood, may be ruled out for at least part of the competition if he earns a national recall.

QUICK SINGLE Former Ashes batters in contention for England recall

Vince will be part of an influx of English players for the upcoming Australian summer, which will include the Vodafone Ashes as well as a short England Lions campaign in December.

Vince played all five Tests on England's last Ashes tour four years ago and while he hasn't played Test cricket since 2018, was reportedly considered for a recall for last week's third Test against India.

That didn't eventuate, but he remains in contention for an Ashes recall or, if that doesn't materialise, a spot in the England Lions squad to face Australia A in Brisbane on December 9-13.

QUICK SINGLE Early Shield start a boost for Ashes hopefuls

Should he be picked for that Lions match, which will offer players from both countries a final tune-up for the Test series, Vince would miss at least the Sixers' first three games of the season.

And while an Ashes recall would undoubtedly be a dream for Vince, it would be a massive blow to the Sixers as it would rule him out of the entire BBL regular season.

Vince's countryman Tom Curran, who is also contracted by the Sixers for this season, is in a similar boat and is in contention to feature in either England's Ashes touring party or the Lions squad.

Vince scored an unbeaten 98 in the BBL|10 qualifier final before slamming 95 in the final, with both games coming against the Perth Scorchers.

Big-game Vince stands tall with another Finals special

His second BBL championship has been followed by title wins in the Pakistan Super League and the inaugural season of The Hundred this year.

He also notched up his maiden international century in June, posting scores of 56 and 102 in his two innings during England's ODI series against Pakistan.

The Sixers have now locked in 10 of the 11 players that steered them to victory in the BBL final last summer, with fast bowler Jackson Bird the only one yet to commit to a return.

They have also retained international stars Nathan Lyon and Curran on multi-year deals after the pair did not play a role last season.

Vince douses Scorchers with scintillating 98

With head coach Greg Shipperd also signing a new deal, the Sixers are clearly hoping a tried and tested formula will lead them to a three-peat.

Vince, who the Sixers say turned down "several attractive offers from rival franchises" before agreeing to terms, said the culture at the Sydney club was difficult to turn down.

"I don't play for the personal accolades or awards, I play to be part of a winning team," Vince said.

QUICK SINGLE Locked in: Brathwaite braces for further isolation

"What the Sixers have built on and off the field over the last few years is something really special and something I am proud to be part of. They are just a great bunch of lads and it's everyone – players, coaches, support staff, the supporters.

"Shippy creates an environment that we can all thrive in and we are all motivated to do our job for the team and our members and fans."

The Sixers are scheduled to open the BBL season against the Melbourne Stars at the SCG on December 5.

Sydney Sixers BBL|11 squad: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Daniel Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Stephen O'Keefe, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, James Vince (ENG) (one to be added)