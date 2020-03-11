Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Siddons splits with SACA, Blewett steps into the breach

South Australia has parted ways with head coach Jamie Siddons ahead of the final round of this summer's Sheffield Shield competition

Andrew Ramsey

11 March 2020, 05:39 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

