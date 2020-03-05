Zero to hero: Malan's remarkable start to international career

Match wrap: Ngidi, Malan lead Proteas to series win

From unwanted history-maker to an undoubted match-winner, Janneman Malan’s first week as an international cricketer has been a quintessential sporting rollercoaster.

Just four days after becoming the first man in ODI history to be dismissed from the very first ball of his debut match, Malan enjoyed the best moment of his cricketing life on Wednesday night by posting his maiden international century to steer South Africa to their first series win in almost a year.

Malan’s unbeaten 129 against Australia in Bloemfontein was a world away from his innings in the series opener in Paarl, when a trademark Mitchell Starc yorker trapped him in front of his stumps before some fans had even found their seats.

QUICK SINGLE South Africa seal series after Ngidi, Malan heroics

“It was a bit of an anti-climax,” the 23-year-old said of his debut. “It was a good build-up, I was with the squad for the England series.

“I walked in, got a good nut and they went up.

“I’m happy to bounce back and get the team a good win.

“I think it’s most young cricketers' dream to win a game for their country and also the series.”

First ODI: Proteas bowl over Aussies with big win in Paarl

In addition to the unwanted record from his debut, Malan’s unique double to start his career means he’s now created a club of one, of players who have followed a first-ball duck in their first ODI with a century in their second.

And he credited the senior members of this very young South African squad, who are without the likes of Faf du Plessis and Kagiso Rabada, for keeping his spirits up following that nightmare debut.

“Most guys, a couple of senior guys put their arm around me,” he said.

“At this level, it’s mostly mental. All of us can play the game. They just did their best to help me get in a good space and give me support.

“It’s a good squad to be around, everyone is jelling nicely so that definitely put me a bit at ease and kept me motivated.”

Starc castles de Kock in first over ... again

Victory in Bloemfontein against a full-strength Australian side has handed South Africa their first series win since March last year, snapping a run of seven campaigns without one including last year’s World Cup.

Having won the opening match of the recent Test, ODI and T20 series against England but failing to go on and lift the silverware, getting over that hurdle was a big step forward for a team in transition.

“Everyone’s happy, a lot of hard work has been going into it,” Malan said.

“We’ve said that good teams need to realise the positions they’re in to clinch a series and to not give a team a chance. So we’re happy.”

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: South Africa won by six wickets

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo