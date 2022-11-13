Behrendorff finds new IPL home for 2023 season

The left-arm fast bowler will return to Mumbai Indians after a trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2023 season

Riley Alexander

13 November 2022, 04:31 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo