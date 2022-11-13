Behrendorff finds new IPL home for 2023 season

Western Australia quick Jason Behrendorff has been traded from Royal Challangers Bangalore (RCB) to Mumbai Indians in what is the first player exchange of the IPL trade window.

RCB acquired the left-armer in this year’s mega auction, however he wasn’t afforded any game time throughout a season in which they just fell short of the final.

The 32-year-old was at Mumbai for three seasons, from 2018-20, however played just five games for the competition’s most successful franchise, all of which came in 2019.

Every wicket: Behrendorff enjoys another excellent BBL

His return will see him join forces with fellow Australians Riley Meredith and Daniel Sams, while he will also have to compete for his spot alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Tymal Mills.

Behrendorff was also with the Chennai Super Kings squad during the 2021 IPL season, but sat on the bench throughout the campaign.

Having not played a Sheffield Shield game since 2017, Behrendorff has spent recent years focused on white-ball cricket.

In case you don't know me: Jason Behrendorff

A key bowler for the Perth Scorchers, the quick has taken 86 wickets in 72 games in the BBL, while he plied his trade for Middlesex in the 2022 T20 Blast.

IPL clubs have until November 15 to submit their list of retained players for the 2023 season and complete any trades, while the mini auction will be held in Kochi on December 23.