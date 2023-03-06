KFC BBL|12

Scorchers lock away another key quick in multi-year deal

Jason Behrendorff joins a host of Perth Scorchers quicks who have been locked away for upcoming BBL seasons

Jack Paynter

6 March 2023, 11:02 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo