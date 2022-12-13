KFC BBL|12

'Quiet' Sangha targets impact after breakout season

He's led the country at an U19 World Cup and his state and Big Bash teams by age 23, but Jason Sangha says captaining his club side as a teenager was the ideal grounding for his leadership nous

Jack Paynter

13 December 2022, 10:44 AM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo