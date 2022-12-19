KFC BBL|12

Sangha breaks collarbone in loss to 'Gades

The Sydney Thunder have confirmed captain Jason Sangha suffered a broken collarbone in last night's loss, while Joe Burns has been ruled out for the remainder of BBL|12 for the Melbourne Stars with a hamstring tear

Riley Alexander

19 December 2022, 02:52 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo