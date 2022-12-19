Sangha breaks collarbone in loss to 'Gades

Sydney Thunder have suffered another blow following their last-over loss to the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday, with the club confirming captain Jason Sangha broke his collarbone while fielding during the defeat.

The newly-appointed skipper landed heavily on the Marvel Stadium outfield after attempting to save a ball in the 18th over, and looked visibly distressed on impact.

The 23-year-old held his left shoulder as he trudged off the ground just minutes before Aaron Finch guided the Renegades home, with the Thunder team physio today confirming Sangha had fractured his left clavicle in the incident.

He will now see a specialist in the coming days to determine both the full extent of the injury and a recovery timeline.

Stand in captain Chris Green, who took the reins for the remaining two overs in the four-wicket defeat to the ‘Gades, said the team would bitterly miss Sangha who is out indefinitely.

"Our thoughts are with Jason. He’s a big part of this team as captain, and an even bigger part as a batter," Green said.

"We saw what he did last year in his damaging role in the top order. He’s a key to our batting line-up.

"The squad is thinking of him at this time because any injury is tough."

Jason is the second Sangha to be ruled out for much of BBL|12 for the Thunder, with Tanveer still recovering from a lower-back stress injury suffered on the eve of the Marsh One-Day Cup season.

The emerging leg-spinner hopes to return in the backend of off the campaign with the Thunder who currently sit 1-2, however head coach Trevor Baylis was unsure if that would be possible.

"He's unavailable at the moment but we've just got to keep an eye on him and see how he does respond to treatment," Bayliss told cricket.com.au earlier this month.

"We're unsure at this stage whether he will (play this season) or whether he won't, but we're preparing as though he won't play and if he does play towards the back end, well that's a bonus."

Elsewhere, the Melbourne Stars confirmed Joe Burns has been ruled out for the remainder of BBL|12 after he tore his hamstring in the opening match of the season last Tuesday.

The Stars opener pulled up sore after taking off for a single early in his side’s loss to the Thunder in Canberra, and while he kept batting for a further two overs, the 33-year-old was forced to retire hurt.

Burns won’t require surgery but will return to Brisbane to continue his recovery, with James Seymour joining the Stars as an injury replacement player.