ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Bumrah to target World Cup return after back surgery

Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the World Test Championship final against Australia as he recovers from recent back surgery in New Zealand

Reuters

16 April 2023, 08:36 AM AEST

