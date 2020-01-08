Thommo puts Baggy Green up for bushfire fundraising

Aussie Legends: Jeff Thomson

Australian cricket legend Jeff Thomson will auction his last remaining Baggy Green cap to help raise funds for those affected by the bushfire crisis.

Thomson, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in Test cricket history, will also auction his cricket vest through Lloyds Auctions Bushfire Relief Auction.

All funds raised through the auction will be donated to charities and fire services including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Wires and the RFS.

"I don't have much of my memorabilia left, so these two items are quite rare and special," the 69-year-old Thomson said.

"It's hard to say what these pieces may go for, but I just hope that they can raise some decent funds that will really make a difference for all of those in need right now."

Thomson played in an era where Australia's Test cricketers were given a cap at the start of every series or tour, rather than the one cap each cricketer keeps for life.

Thomson's generous gesture follows that of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne who is auctioning off his sole Baggy Green cap.

The latest bid for the treasured piece of memorabilia stands at $375,000 before Friday's deadline.

Warne, Australia's most prolific Test wicket-taker and arguably the greatest spin bowler of all time, made the announcement on Monday at the SCG during the third Domain Test between Australia and New Zealand.

"The impact these devastating fires are having on so many people is unthinkable and has touched us all," Warne said.

"I hope my baggy green can raise some significant funds to help all those people who are in desperate need."

The 50-year-old joins an army of cricketers raising money to a cause close to the hearts of millions of Australians during an unprecedented summer of bushfire tragedy, with KFC BBL players donating sums of money for sixes hit and wickets taken, and Australia's Test bowlers also following suit.

Just how much Warne's Baggy Green will fetch is difficult to estimate, though one of Sir Donald Bradman's caps earned a staggering $425,000 when auctioned off for charity in 2003.

And while the legend of Bradman remains incomparable, Warne could be considered a close second in terms of Australia's most celebrated cricketers.

It is unknown how many Baggy Green caps Warne received through his career, though he once gifted one to former media mogul and close friend, the late Kerry Packer.

Within 25 minutes of Warne launching the auction on Twitter, former England captain Michael Vaughan had bid $25,000.

The mystique around the Baggy Green cap has grown in recent eras, starting under the captaincy of Mark Taylor and famously increasing during the tenure of Steve Waugh, who was passionate about the headwear's legacy and helped make it perhaps the most treasured article of clothing in Australian sport.

Warne preferred to wear a white floppy hat in the field during his career but under Waugh's leadership, all Australian players would wear their Baggy Green caps in the opening session of a Test.