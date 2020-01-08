Thommo puts Baggy Green up for bushfire fundraising

Test legend donates treasured Test cap and vest as a fundraiser for those affected by fires that have devastated Australia

Cricket Network

8 January 2020, 12:51 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo