Scorpions out to sting Tassie tormentors in WNCL final

South Australia have lost only two matches all WNCL season, both to Tasmania, and now face the Tigers in the final for the second year in a row

Andrew Ramsey

20 February 2023, 05:08 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

