WBBL|07

Duffin ready to juggle cricket, football and motherhood

Having missed last WBBL season, Jess Duffin faces a jam-packed summer schedule of professional cricket and football, with baby Georgie in tow

Laura Jolly

11 August 2021, 10:52 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

