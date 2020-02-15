ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Wet start won't dampen Aussie enthusiasm

Brisbane's wet weather cost Australia a warm-up opportunity but that's only heightened the enthusiasm of the squad to get into the tournament

Laura Jolly in Brisbane

15 February 2020, 07:40 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

