Warm-up to answer key Aussie questions ahead of Test

'Few things we're still looking at': Nitschke

Shelley Nitschke says finding the perfect balance for Australia's Test XI will be the No.1 priority when her charges meet England A in a three-day practice match in Leicester from Thursday.

The red-ball encounter at Grace Road will pit the Australian squad against a strong England A outfit, and provide vital preparation in local conditions, using the Dukes ball, ahead of the one-off Test at Trent Bridge beginning June 22.

Nitschke confirmed on Wednesday that Australia would be able to utilise their entire 13-player squad for the warm-up match.

However allrounder Jess Jonassen will head an hour north to Derby, where she will captain Australia A in their practice match against England's Test squad, also starting Thursday.

Jonassen will swap places with Australia A pace bowler Tess Flintoff, who joins the senior Australians for the three-day game at Leicester.

Australia's 14th Ashes squad member, Grace Harris, will join the squad in the UK this weekend.

"It's just a really good opportunity for (Jonassen), she'll bat up the order and she'll have a chance to captain and that's good for the Aus A girls as well," Nitschke told reporters in Leicester on Wednesday.

"Gracie's not going to be required for the three-day game or the Test match so we felt it was best preparation for her to stay home for another week and then she'll join us.

"We can play 13 squad members, so we'll look to provide plenty of opportunity and it's a pretty hard surface out here, so we'll rotate a few players on and off the field, just making sure that we get out of it what we need."

The absence of regular captain Meg Lanning means the Test top six will likely be comprised of Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy and uncapped Phoebe Litchfield.

However, the batting order has yet to be confirmed, and Australia will field a new-look opening pair following the retirement of former Test opener Rachael Haynes and with stand-in captain and 'keeper Healy indicating she is keen to move down the order to ease her workload.

Left-handers Mooney and Litchfield opened in Australia's two-day practice game in Brisbane last month and this week's match will offer further clues to which way the tourists are leaning.

Spots remain up for grabs in the bowling attack, with Australia's squad possessing plenty of pace-bowling allrounder options including Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth alongside Perry and McGrath, while leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King are vying for selection alongside left-arm tweaker Jonassen.

"I'm really comfortable (with our batting order plans)," Nitschke said.

"We lost Meg late in the piece which was disappointing but I think we've got some really good depth in our squad so we're comfortable with how we're placed.

"It's more so about (deciding) the balance of the team.

"We have a number of allrounders in the team so it's just going to be around the balance and also what the conditions are going to be like at Trent Bridge ... there's a few things to play out."

The infrequency of women's Test matches always adds an element of difficulty to selection, and Trent Bridge presents unfamiliar territory.

However, Nitschke said she was confident the last month's block of red-ball training, which included three camps in Brisbane prior to the squad's departure for the United Kingdom, would stand her side in good stead.

The one-off Test will be followed by the T20 leg of the multi-format, points-based series, before three ODIs complete the tour.

"I think having a Test match first, a five-day Test for the first time with the Dukes ball (means) that's been our main focus," she said.

"I'm reasonably comfortable in our preparation, it's always a tough one to play one Test and we haven't played a lot (of them), so making sure that the players are conditioned and ready to go (is important).

"I think potentially as more and more Tests are played, then their ability to adapt will grow as well.

"We play a lot of white-ball cricket now, especially with the domestic comps that are happening around the world as well, so our preparation has been focused on that Test and then it's just a matter of resetting after every format and refocusing and making sure that our mindset is right for that particular format."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vc), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt

Test: June 22-26 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 11am local (7pm AEST)

First T20I: July 1 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

Second T20I: July 5 at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

Third T20I: July 8 at Lord’s, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

First ODI: July 12 at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)