ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Surprise strategic shift for Jonassen's elevation explained

With no Ellyse Perry in the line-up, Australia had to think outside the box with their batting line-up, but nobody expected Jess Jonassen to stroll out at No.4

Sam Ferris at the SCG

6 March 2020, 09:48 AM AEST

@samuelfez

