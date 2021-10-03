Weber WBBL|07

Injured Heat skipper Jonassen on track for WBBL return

Jess Jonassen is confident she will return early in the Big Bash season as she remains on standby to flee Brisbane at any time

Laura Jolly

3 October 2021, 10:35 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

