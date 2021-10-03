Injured Heat skipper Jonassen on track for WBBL return

Jess Jonassen is hopeful of returning from injury in time for the Brisbane Heat's opening match of the Weber WBBL season, as she remains on standby to leave Queensland at a moment’s notice.

Jonassen was ruled out of the ongoing CommBank multi-format series against India due to a stress reaction in her lower leg, missing a rare chance to play a Test match.

QUICK SINGLE Haynes, Poulton welcome baby Hugo

It was a frustrating development for the 28-year-old, who had put worked hard on her fitness through the pre-season to ensure she would be in the best possible shape for a summer that also includes an Ashes and the ODI World Cup.

The left-arm spinning allrounder is now slowly working her way back to bowling in the hope of captaining the Heat for their first match against Perth Scorchers at Blundstone Arena on October 17.

"It's one of those funny rehabs; it's slow and a little frustrating at times but I'm following everything to a tee and doing what I'm told," Jonassen said this week.

"I'm back bowling a bit this week, which is pleasing for me. I'm feeling much closer to game time and I can't wait to get back onto the field.

"The goal is the first game of WBBL.

"I need things to continue going as they are, but the whole way along the message from the support staff has been that I'll be ready when I'm ready.

"We're not pushing for a specific game but making sure my physical and mental well-being is the priority. And when that first game (back) does come around, I'll know my body is in as good a shape as it can be."

QUICK SINGLE Ghosh becomes latest Indian player to secure WBBL deal

Jonassen and her Queensland-based Heat teammates have been on tenterhooks since the middle of last week following fresh COVID-19 cases in south-east Queensland, with fears an escalating situation could impact their travel to Tasmania for the start of the WBBL.

Tasmania's men's team abruptly flew home from Brisbane last week due to fears of a sudden border closure by the Tasmanian government while Elyse Villani and Holly Ferling, contracted to the Stars and Renegades respectively, left their Channel 7 commentary duties on Saturday morning partway through the Gold Coast Test to catch a flight to Hobart.

The Heat are staying put in Brisbane for now but are on call to leave at short notice should the situation worsen.

"There's so much uncertainty around when we're leaving and the girls have already shown immense adaptability with that," Jonassen said.

"It's the quickest I’ve ever packed (and) the bags are still well and truly packed. Now it's a matter now of getting that phone call to see how quickly I can get to the airport as well."

QUICK SINGLE Strikers sign South Africa skipper after Bates withdraws

Nor do the players know when they might return to Queensland once they leave; currently the first 20 matches of the season are confirmed to be played in Tasmania, but the remainder of the schedule remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Heat coach Ashley Noffke has signed a new contract that will keep him at the helm of both the Heat and Queensland for a further three seasons.

"He's a very successful coach and it's really pleasing from a captaincy point of view to be able to keep that consistency between him and I over the next few years," Jonassen said.

"We're both fairly analytical people and cricket snuffs as well. We live and breathe cricket and talk about cricket all the time.

"The direction we want to take the group is aligned as well.

"The fact we have that good working relationship and mutual understanding ... I've got a lot of respect for Ash. It's special to have that connection with the coach from a captaincy point of view."

QUICK SINGLE India stars sign on as Gades round out WBBL|07 squad

With one WBBL title and one 50-over state title already under his belt, Noffke is eager to continue that success.

"I felt like we got some serious momentum through the tournament and made the semi-final (last year)," he said.

"(It was) disappointing the way that game ended up but I saw such growth from the girls following that game, leading into the remainder of the season. They're excited to get back out there."