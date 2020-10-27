Rebel WBBL|06

Unfancied Heat happy to quell the critics

Skipper Jonassen joins The Scoop podcast and says the squad has taken great confidence from first-up win over Scorchers

Laura Jolly

27 October 2020, 06:10 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo