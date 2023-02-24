ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Nerveless Jonassen does it again on the big stage

Tasked with the pivotal 19th over, Jess Jonassen's appetite for delivering in the biggest moments shone through once more

Laura Jolly at Newlands, Cape Town

24 February 2023, 08:14 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo