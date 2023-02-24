Nerveless Jonassen does it again on the big stage

Aussies come up clutch to secure World Cup final berth

As the shadows grew long across Newlands on Wednesday afternoon, a lone figure could be seen doing laps of the ground, deep in thought.

It was Jess Jonassen, who, having completed her nets rotations, was taking a moment to take stock and prepare herself for the impending confirmation of Australia’s XI for their blockbuster semi-final against India.

The veteran left-arm spinner had spent the previous three games on the bench, having been dropped from the XI following the opening game against New Zealand to make way for leg-spinner Georgia Wareham.

A little over 24 hours later, Jonassen was owning the middle of that same ground, producing the sort of clutch over at the death she has made her trademark, to help Australia seal a spot in a seventh consecutive T20 World Cup final.

Selectors had decided to back in the Queenslander, who memorably defended 11 off the last over against India to seal the gold medal for her team at last year’s Commonwealth Games.

"I didn't know that I was going to be playing at that stage," Jonassen said after Australia held on for a thrilling five-run win.

"We had one last top up session and I'd finished my rotations, I'd batted and bowled already and we still had about an hour or 45 minutes left of training.

"I didn't want to just sit around either, I'd just been inside my own head, so I walked about 10 to 12 laps, and just let my mind wander a little bit, I tried to reflect a little bit around how I'd cope if I wasn't playing again."

Jonassen is well versed in just how tough selection calls can be when it comes to making the XI in the world's best team.

But it still hurt, especially when her mother Jayne and fiancée Sarah had made the journey over to South Africa to watch her play.

She was left stranded on 98 T20I appearances, but if she holds her spot for Sunday’s final, will play the milestone 100th on the biggest stage.

"I always want to play in front of them … so I just let my mind wander," Jonassen continued.

"I'd come to terms with the fact that I might not have been playing because the girls have been doing an incredible job and getting through the group stages undefeated and not being part of the last couple of games, I wasn't sure whether there'd be any changes and whether I'd be able to push my way back in.

"Thankfully, Shell (Nitschke) came knocking on my door later that night and told me I was in."

While she was delighted when coach Nitschke delivered the good news, Jonassen admitted there were mixed emotions, with leg-spinner Alana King the unlucky player omitted despite having featured in every Australia game in every format since her debut in January 2022.

"I was pretty shocked and very pleased, obviously, but it's always a bit of mixed emotions ... I do a lot of work with Kingy in training and stuff and knowing what she's able to bring to the group so it's always hard when someone like that also misses out," she said.

In hindsight, the move was a masterstroke.

India had been cruising with Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in charge of the chase when two key wickets to Darcie Brown and the timely run out of the India captain saw Australia claw their way back into the match.

Still, when Jonassen was tossed the ball for the 19th over, India were just 20 runs shy of victory.

"To be honest, I wasn't nervous at all," Jonassen said.

"I was probably more nervous earlier on in the innings, with both ball in hand, but also out in the field.

"India had an incredible partnership with Harmanpreet and Jemimah so we knew we had to break that.

"Coming in, in those death overs, those moments, I love that stuff.

"I live and breathe it. I almost feel like I've made it my own with this team, that that's my role and I absolutely love it, so any opportunity I get, I take it with both hands."

Sneh Rana is bowled by Jonassen in the 19th over // Getty

Jonassen’s over went for just four runs and ended with the wicket of Sneh Rana.

That took pressure off Ashleigh Gardner, who had 16 runs to play with when she came on to bowl the last, sealing the five-run win.