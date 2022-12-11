Jonassen ruled out of India tour, Wellington called up

Australia spinner Jess Jonassen will miss the remainder of the CommBank Tour of India after injuring her right hamstring in Friday’s opening T20I in Mumbai.

The left-arm spinner has returned home to Queensland, will be replaced in Australia’s 15-player squad by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington, who is expected to fly into India and link up with the touring party on Tuesday, ahead of the third T20I.

Jonassen strained her right hamstring while fielding during Australia’s emphatic nine-wicket win at DY Patil Stadium.

"She’s since been assessed and it’s evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short," Australia team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said.

"Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab."

The injury is not expected to sideline her for January’s ODI and T20I series at home against Pakistan, or February’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Wellington missed out on a place in the original squad as Australia opted to stack the group with pace-bowling options, with an aim of assessing their options ahead of the ICC tournament in South Africa.

The 25-year-old has not played a T20I since Australia’s last tour of India in 2018 but was a member of the Commonwealth Games squad in August.

She also played two one-dayers during the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand in March.

Wellington links up with the Australian group fresh off a strong Weber WBBL campaign for champions Adelaide Strikers that saw her claim 23 wickets at 16.34 in 15 matches, including a then record-equalling 5-8 against the Renegades at Karen Rolton Oval.

Only Strikers and Aussie teammate Megan Schutt (27) and Jonassen (25 wickets) took more wickets in WBBL|08.

Meanwhile, Darcie Brown is a chance to return to Australia’s XI for Sunday’s second T20I at DY Patil Stadium.

The fast bowler sat out the opening game, having been unable to train following her arrival in India due to illness.

But Brown was put through her paces on a practice wicket immediately after that match, and attended Saturday’s option training session, in a positive sign for the 19-year-old right-armer.

Australia's T20I tour of India

1st T20I: Australia won by 9 wickets

2nd T20I: December 11, D.Y. Patil Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 12, 12.30am AEDT)

3rd T20I: December 14, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 15, 12.30am AEDT)

4th T20I: December 17, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 18, 12.30am AEDT)

5th T20I: December 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (Dec 21, 12.30am AEDT)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol