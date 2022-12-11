India v Australia T20Is - Women

Jonassen ruled out of India tour, Wellington called up

Jess Jonassen has returned home to Australia after suffering a hamstring injury, with leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington to link up with the squad in Mumbai

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

11 December 2022, 07:30 PM AEST

