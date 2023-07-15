Jonassen upbeat but England believe Aussies have lost aura

'There's a lot of fight in our group': Jonassen

England believe Australia’s all-conquering champions are losing their aura of invincibility as the hosts edge closer to what would be a remarkable come-from-behind victory in the multi-format Ashes.

But Australia spinner Jess Jonassen says although she and her teammates are frustrated after recording three consecutive defeats for the first time in more than six years, it is not panic stations heading into the final two ODIs in Southampton and Taunton.

Australia held a 6-0 lead in the points-based Ashes after taking out the Test and first T20I but England’s recent wins at The Oval, Lord’s and in Bristol have left the series squared at 6-6.

England snap Aussie ODI win streak to keep Ashes alive

Both sides need to win both remaining matches for an outright win, but one victory will be enough for the Aussies to hang onto the Ashes trophy they have held since 2015.

"We’re pretty disappointed and pretty frustrated in our own performances as a group, that for the last few games haven't really put our best performances out there," Jonassen said from a wet Southampton on Friday as inclement weather forced both teams to train indoors.

"But in saying that, there's a lot of fight our in group as well and we hold a lot of pride in our record as a team as well, that we've won a lot of games of cricket.

"It just so happens we've lost the last three, which is not ideal, but at the same time, it's still an Ashes to win and that's first and foremost that's at the front of our mind.

"This side's won a lot of games of cricket over a number of years ... the last three haven't really gone our way (but) there's no cause for panic, the sun still comes up the next day, even if it is behind clouds."

Having snapped a three-year winless streak against Australia across all formats, England have momentum and confidence – which they will need given Australia’s record in one-dayers across the last decade.

Australia’s last bilateral ODI series defeat was in 2013, and the last time they went winless in a 50-over series was all the way back in 2009, when England won the first four games on home soil before the fifth was washed out.

But England are not concentrating on those statistics as they look to get their hands on the Ashes trophy after four unsuccessful attempts, now confident they have found the chinks in Australia’s armour.

QUICK SINGLE Wide out: Aussie extras costly in tight Ashes battle

Speaking to the BBC following her team’s tense two-wicket win in Bristol, Kate Cross said England had focused on removing the aura that had surrounded Australia in recent years during a golden period that saw them win four consecutive World Cups, Commonwealth Games gold and 26 consecutive ODIs.

Speaking to media in Southampton on Friday, opener Tammy Beaumont said part of that came from turning their focus inwards.

"We certainly believe we can beat them which I think in the past, if we'd have lost the first two Ashes games, maybe we wouldn't have had that belief as much," Beaumont said.

"They have been the best team in the world for the last five or six years, so we're not taking them lightly, they're no pushovers whatsoever.

"(But) we've played good cricket and we've gone toe-to-toe with them and beaten them three times in a row, which is great for us and hopefully great going forward."

CommBank Ashes Tour of the UK 2023

Multi-format series level at 6-6

Test: Australia won by 89 runs

First T20I: Australia won by four wickets

Second T20I: England won by three runs

Third T20I: England won by five wickets (DLS)

First ODI: England won by two wickets

Second ODI: July 16 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (8pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 18 at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, HGrace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

England ODI squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt (vc), Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt