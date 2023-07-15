Women's Ashes - ODIs

Jonassen upbeat but England believe Aussies have lost aura

After inflicting three straight defeats on Australia for the first time since 2017, England believe Australia have lost their aura of invincibility

Laura Jolly in Southampton

15 July 2023, 08:43 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo