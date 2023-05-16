Spin scenarios await Jonassen in strong Test schedule

Australia tweaker Jess Jonassen has her sights set on some potentially spin-friendly scenarios as the national women's team looks ahead to the rare occurrence of three Test matches in the space of seven months.

While much of the hype around the announcement of the WACA Ground for the inaugural women's Test against South Africa this summer has centred upon the opportunities for pace bowlers, Jonassen is eyeing a five-day Test in England next month and an eagerly-awaited return to India for a women's Test after Christmas.

The three venues in Perth, Nottingham (Trent Bridge) and a yet-to-be-scheduled ground in India look set to offer a variety of conditions for a team that continues to seek fresh challenges amid virtually unparalleled success.

And Jonassen, who has played in four Tests in her career – all against England – is enthused by what is on the horizon.

"We always love having the opportunity to play Test match cricket," she said. "It's been few and far between over the years.

Jonassen bowls in the Ashes Test against England in Canberra in 2022 // Getty

"But over the last couple of years, there's been a few more popping up here and there, and I know I'm relishing the opportunity to play against an opponent other than England in a Test match.

"I think being able to play that extra day (in the Ashes Test) is something we've been crying out for a little bit. To have that added dynamic to it, particularly in the UK, when there's a little bit of wet weather around here and there, it'd be nice to have the opportunity to force more results.

"(And) as a spin bowler, I'm really looking forward to playing a Test match (in India). It'll be a little bit of an unknown, but from watching a lot of the men's Tests over there, I think it'll be quite heavily spin dominant, which I'm really looking forward to.

"Each year adds something extra that you're really looking forward to, so I know for us last year it was the Commonwealth Games, and this year, it's that idea of playing a Test match in India."

The women's team's lone Test tour to India came in 1984 – eight years before Jonassen was born – and all four of those matches were drawn.

India toured Australia for three Tests in the summer of 1990-91 and were beaten 2-0, before Australia again prevailed in a one-off Test in Adelaide in 2006.

And in September 2021, the teams squared off on the Gold Coast during the pandemic as part of their first multi-format battle. The Test was drawn but Australia won a well-contested series, in which Jonassen was absent through injury.

Next month's Test against England (beginning on June 22) will be the first leg of the multi-format Ashes, with victory worth four points, while this home summer Australia will play South Africa in a multi-format series for the first time.

Jonassen, who debuted as a 19-year-old in 2012, played her 100th T20I in the World Cup in February, and is a chance to hit the 200-game milestone for Australia across all formats this home summer.

"(I want) to keep enjoying my cricket for as long as I can," she said. "It sounds really cliché, but there's periods of time in your career where you get fixated on the wrong things or (have) different motivations, but for me, it's just trying to get the most out of my body for as long as I can, and I've been adapting my training to help facilitate that and keep my mind fresh.

"There's domestic competitions that are now popping up globally for the women's game (and if you) keep trying to stay fresh, there's so many opportunities out there to play cricket.

"But for me, it's (about) trying to represent my country for as long as I can, and enjoying it along the way."