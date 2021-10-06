Weber WBBL|07

Fast-bowling teen violinist bringing chin music to WBBL

Sydney Thunder sign bouncer-loving, violin-toting 18-year-old quick for maiden WBBL campaign

Martin Smith

6 October 2021, 07:00 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo