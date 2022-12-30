KFC BBL|12

Level Richardson 'rides the wave' as he eyes Aussie return

Despite a hat-trick eluding the Perth Scorchers pace ace, Jhye Richardson has been sensational in BBL|12 and hopes a troublesome bruised heel will be 'completely gone' by the end of the tournament

Jack Paynter

30 December 2022, 07:52 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo