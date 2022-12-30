Level Richardson 'rides the wave' as he eyes Aussie return

Richardson the destroyer picks up another four-for

Jhye Richardson was a bit "rattled" running in to bowl his pair of hat-trick deliveries during last night's win over the Melbourne Stars but says he wouldn't have it any other way at their Perth fortress.

A pulsating home crowd of 27,752 was egging the Perth Scorchers pace ace on and Richardson revealed after the match it caught him a little off guard.

After spending all bar one match of last season on the road due to Western Australia's pandemic border restrictions, Scorchers fans have returned in droves this summer with three successive crowds in excess of 21,000 – by far the strongest attendance across the league so far.

It's the type of support Richardson says has helped the reigning champions make Perth Stadium a place where opposition teams "dread" coming to play having won eight of their past nine matches at the venue.

Jhye takes two in two, rips through Stars top order

"It certainly hasn't happened to me before, I would have liked to have gotten one of the (hat-tricks)," Richardson told reporters post-match.

"But I think the more exciting part of that whole experience of being on a hat-trick was how loud the crowd was.

"I haven't experienced that here with this crowd, it was utterly amazing and rattled me a little bit actually because it didn't start until I was midway through my run up and caught me off guard."

Richardson's form since returning from a heel injury at the beginning of KFC BBL|12 – which kept him sidelined for the month of November – has been electric with two four-wicket hauls and a three-for making him the tournament's second most prolific bowler so far with 12 wickets behind Henry Thornton (14).

But the 26-year-old three-Test fast bowler admits he's not yet ready for longer form cricket with Australia nursing a growing casualty list ahead of the New Year's Test against South Africa where state teammate Lance Morris could be in-line for an international debut following injuries to Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green.

QUICK SINGLE Green set for operation, Starc pushing time for India

"(I'm) not ready to play longer format just yet coming back from a heel and only bowling eight overs a week, that's probably not a great load to go into Test match," Richardson says.

"(The bruised heel) has gotten to a point where it's still there, but it's gradually getting better every game.

"Speaking to the medical guys, they're confident that it will get to a point where hopefully by the end of the tournament, it'll be completely gone.

QUICK SINGLE Richardson, Turner blitz puts reigning champs on top

"But (Australia coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey) keep in contact frequently just to see how I'm going.

"No doubt there will be some things on the horizon and hopefully an Ashes next year, an India trip, there's plenty to look forward to so we'll see what happens."

But while one eye might be on the future and a return to the Australian setup, Richardson is staying well grounded and learning to "ride the wave" that is T20 cricket.

"What I've taken into this year is just to enjoy doing it and ride the wave," he says.

4-9! Richardson returns from injury with a bang

"It's great to play here, I love playing at Perth (Stadium). To be in front of a home crowd again, it's so enjoyable and it's the best time of year.

"A lot of people who come here and play in this competition say that it's some of the most enjoyable cricket that they play.

"I'm sure I'm probably due for a not so good game soon.

QUICK SINGLE Australia add two fresh faces for Sydney Test

"So whenever that comes, it's about keeping a level head and making sure that I can keep that confidence in myself to do well."

The Scorchers are shaping as the team to beat again this season with last night's win over the Stars putting them back on top of the BBL|12 table.

They return to action on New Year's Day when they face the Renegades at Marvel Stadium – their home away from home last season where they were undefeated in five matches.