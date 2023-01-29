KFC BBL|12

‘Pretty slim’: Richardson unlikely to play BBL final

Initially expected to return for the finals campaign, Scorchers skipper Ashton Turner says he would be surprised if the star quick is fit for the BBL final

AAP

29 January 2023, 07:18 AM AEST

