Hurricanes sign Black Caps big-hitter for BBL|12

Having never played in the Big Bash, allrounder Jimmy Neesham is set to provide the Hurricanes with a big-hitting option in the late overs

Dave Middleton

6 December 2022, 07:16 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

