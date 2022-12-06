Hurricanes sign Black Caps big-hitter for BBL|12

The Hobart Hurricanes have added New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham to their already formidable line-up for KFC BBL|12.

Neesham joins the Hurricanes as an international replacement player for the first half of the season, with Pakistan draft pick Faheem Ashraf involved in Pakistan's Test series against England and New Zealand.

It will be the first time Neesham has played in the Big Bash, with a growing trend of New Zealand players opting out of their central contracts to play in overseas leagues allowing Neesham to join Blackcaps compatriots Trent Boult and Colin de Grandhomme in the competition this summer.

The 32-year-old has played more than 200 T20s around the globe, having played with five different IPL franchises. He boasts a career strike-rate of 142.01 in the format, which rises to 159.62 in international cricket.

"I'm really excited to be involved with the Big Bash for the first time this year," Neesham said.

"I've heard great things about the Hurricanes set up, and the list this year looks incredibly strong, so to be able to play even a small part in what I hope will be a successful tournament for the franchise is a really great opportunity for me.

"A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini New Zealand, so I'm looking forward to getting over there, meeting the guys, and playing the role that is asked of me for the team."

Hobart Hurricanes BBL|12 squad: Asif Ali (Pakistan), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright

Replacement players: Zak Crawley (England), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

Despite having fallen out of favour with Pakistan's Test selectors ahead of Hobart taking him with pick 17 in the inaugural BBL draft, Ashraf has since returned to Pakistan's Test set-up with a strong showing in their domestic first-class tournament.

He did not play in the first Test defeat to England that ended yesterday but is expected to remain with the Pakistan Test squad that has two more Tests against England before two against New Zealand.

That could see him unavailable for the Hurricanes until mid-January, by which time the team is likely to have bid farewell to Shadab Khan for Pakistan's whirlwind ODI series against the Blackcaps.

Neesham, who has also signed on to play in South Africa's T20 league in January, is not expected to be involved with New Zealand's teams having turned down an international contract when it was offered in September.

He played a key role for the Blackcaps at the past two T20 World Cups, and was player of the match in their semi-final win over England in the 2021 edition in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder have secured the services of KFC BBL stalwart Sam Whiteman for another season.

The in-form WA opener, who has previously won three Big Bash titles with Perth Scorchers, crossed over from his home state last summer to provide depth to a strong Thunder batting line-up.

Whiteman has two half-centuries to go with his 193 against South Australia in the Marsh Sheffield Shield so far this season, and said he was looking forward to being back with an ‘exciting’ group of players in Sydney.

“I see this season as a wonderful opportunity for myself and the group,” he said.

“There is a nice balance here between the young players and the squad’s experienced heads. I see similarities to my time with Perth.”

The Thunder have had a busy lead-up to the season, signing Afghanistan pace-ace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir after draft selection David Willey withdrew from the tournament.

Experienced fast-bowler Gurinder Sandhu will also play on in BBL|12, while young keeper Matthew Gilkes signed on for two more years earlier this month.