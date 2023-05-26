Men's Ashes 2023

Peirson to join Ashes squad after first Test

Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson will join Australia's Ashes squad mid-series, covering for Josh Inglis who will return home for the birth of his first child

Louis Cameron

26 May 2023, 10:15 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

