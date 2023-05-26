Peirson to join Ashes squad after first Test

Jimmy Peirson is a step closer to a Baggy Green after Australia announced the wicketkeeper would join their Test squad ahead of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Josh Inglis, the squad's back-up gloveman behind first-choice keeper Alex Carey, will travel over for the beginning of the Aussies' UK tour before returning home to Perth for the birth of his first child with partner Megan.

Peirson will replace him in his absence, joining the squad after they have faced India in the World Test Championship at The Oval and England in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston. Australia say Inglis will rejoin the squad later in the series.

Peirson, who trained with the Test group in Brisbane last week, has impressed at domestic and Australia A level with his wicketkeeping, batting and his leadership nous.

The 30-year-old is considered one of the country's best pure keepers, while his returns with the bat have dramatically improved in recent times.

'I don't think he even saw the ball!' Keeper's insane catch

The right-hander averaged less than 30 over his first 35 first-class matches but in 30 games since the beginning of the 2020-21 summer, he has averaged 42.56 including six centuries from the lower middle-order.

That included an unbeaten 128no for Australia A on their tour of Sri Lanka last year, spearheading a fourth-innings run chase of 370 in Hambantota.

But, despite also impressing with the Brisbane Heat having most recently led them to an unlikely KFC BBL final berth last summer, international cricket has remained elusive for Peirson, such has been the quality of the keepers ahead of him.

Tim Paine occupied the Test role during the early part of Peirson's first-class purple patch, while Alex Carey graduated from the ODI job to replace him when he finished.

Peirson blasts crucial Shield ton to lead Bulls fightback

Inglis' dynamism has made him the favoured candidate to take the T20 job from Matthew Wade, while the Western Australian has also become Carey's understudy in the Test and ODI teams.

"There's one 'keeper in every side so you know who's doing your job, and you know who's going for the same job as you, so you're aware of how they're going," Peirson told cricket.com.au in 2021.

"It's great to have that competition. That's what drives you to be the best you can be.

"If someone's pipping you, you want to be better than them. That's certainly one of my great driving factors: I want to be the best, I want to be the next man in.

"These guys are setting their benchmark, and I want to set my benchmark higher, and maybe bring a few other attributes into that as well, through leadership or whatever else."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval