Burns takes the shine off, but not feeling the heat

'He's still just as annoying' - Burns sees same old Marnus

Australia opener Joe Burns says he is frustrated with leaving runs out in the middle this summer but is buoyed being part of a team that is "creating something special".

Burns was out for 18 in Australia's first innings of 454 in the third Domain Test at the SCG, taking his summer tally to 216 runs from seven innings for an average of 30.85.

The Queenslander started the summer with 97 on his home turf of the Gabba against Pakistan and posted 53 in the second innings at Perth Stadium against the Black Caps for his two half-centuries.

But as he points out, he has done his primary job as opener of taking the shine off the new ball by getting through the first hour in five of his seven innings since returning to the Test side this season.

"All summer I feel like I have batted well," Burns told cricket.com.au.

"Got a start most games and most importantly you get through the first hour.

"Pretty frustrating, I feel like I've left a lot of runs out there this summer.

"But I know if I keep batting like that more often than not it equates to big runs.

"Hopefully there's an opportunity to get a few in the second dig and finish off the summer on a high."

Burns has been part of a top order that has fired on all cylinders this summer, with opening partner David Warner averaging 112.50 while No.3 Marnus Labuschagne has shattered records in scoring 837 runs at 119.57 in five Tests.

While he hasn't matched those either side of him in the batting order, Burns is thrilled to see someone in the top six rising to the occasion each innings.

"The great thing for our team is that there's always someone standing up in every innings all summer," Burns said.

"There's someone that's gone past 50 at least and contributed to a really good partnership.

"It's what we talk about as a batting group – not just being an individual but working as a partnership out there and winning those big moments together."

Burns says he isn't feeling any pressure about his spot in the Test side, who's next assignment is a tour to Bangladesh in the winter before next summer's home matches against Afghanistan and world No.1 India.

"I'm really enjoying the fact that everyone's making runs and we're bowling the house down," he said.

"When you miss out with the bat it means you've got a bit more time to drink a few more coffees and sit around with the boys but it's been a really enjoyable summer.

"We're playing fantastic cricket, everyone's contributing in different ways and at different times during the summer.

"We've got to keep doing that. We know that there's areas to improve but we work our asses off as a group, all 11, 12, 13 of us as a group, always pushing each other to be better and it's a sign of a really strong team.

"I feel like we're creating something really special, something to be excited for but there's three more days of cricket here to be played and hopefully win the series 3-nil."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)