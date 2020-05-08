Bulls on parade: Test race adds to top-order squeeze

Usman Khawaja's push to win back his Test spot adds another layer of intrigue to a Queensland side stacked with top-order options

Martin Smith

8 May 2020, 03:23 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo