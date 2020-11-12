Burns, Pucovski set for 'bat-off' to determine Test spot

Five uncapped players in Australia's squad to face India

Former Test batter Usman Khawaja has thrown his support behind incumbent opener Joe Burns as his Queensland teammate and young gun Will Pucovski go head-to-head to secure a place in Australia's starting XI for the first Vodafone Series Test against India.

Burns and the uncapped Pucovski were today both named in Australia's expanded 17-man Test squad for the four-match India series as well as an Australia A squad that will play two warm-up matches against Virat Kohli's team in Sydney prior to the first Test at Adelaide Oval.

It means those lead-in fixtures – at Drummoyne Oval from December 6-8 and under lights at the SCG December 11-13 – could double as a ‘bat-off’ between the two contenders to decide who joins David Warner at the top of the order to start the four-match Test series against India.

National selection chair Trevor Hohns today conceded it might boil down to which of Burns or Pucovski performed best in the Australia A matches against India to settle on the preferred opener for the first Test.

Hohns also gave a strong indication that the warm-up matches in Sydney provided Burns with an opportunity to show he's in solid form despite a paucity of runs early in the summer.

"Of course it would be nice to have everybody in form right now, but we still have those Australia A games to look at prior to the first Test match," he said.

"Obviously we're going to use the Australia A games for preparation for some of our Test players given that some of them won't have played any cricket between now and then.

"There are others that will get some white-ball cricket in (during the Dettol Series), but particularly those that won't be playing any cricket between now and the Test match, we'll be using the Australia A games to give us an indication of where some of our players are at that stage."

Pucovski has mounted an irresistible case for his first Baggy Green cap by plundering back-to-back double-centuries in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield, which the 22-year-old completed with a batting average of 247.50.

By contrast, Burns has averaged 11.40 across his five completed innings for the Bulls with a top score of 29.

But while acknowledging the strength of Pucovski's case and character, Khawaja believes incumbency should bring some privileges and that Burns has shown a proven capacity to handle whatever India's new-ball bowlers might bring to the first day-night Test at Adelaide Oval.

"If you look at Joe Burns' record over the last 10 years, he's one of the most prolific runs scorers in Shield cricket," Khawaja told cricket.com.au.

"He's done it consistently over a long period, so I wouldn't really look at the last three games and say 'Joe Burns is not a class player' because we all know you don't lose your class.

"Burnsy's been scoring a lot of runs for Queensland for a long time to force his way into the Australian team, and he made (180) and then lost his position.

"So he's had some tough calls made on him.

"From my point of view, he deserves to be there because of his record and I'm pretty confident he'll continue to score runs if he gets his chance at the next level."

The selection setback to which Khawaja referred came last year when Burns was recalled to the Australia line-up following their previous series defeat to India at home, and posted a career-high 180 against Sri Lanka at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

However, when the Ashes campaign against England in the UK began six months later, Burns not only lost his place in the starting XI for the next Test he was excluded from the 17-man touring party that ultimately retained the urn.

But the Bulls skipper's claims regarding Burns's runs-scoring efforts over a prolonged period are backed up by hard data.

Since making his first-class debut in February 2011, Burns has scored more Shield runs than any other player, regardless of their position in the batting order, and no rival has scored more than the 13 Shield centuries the 31-year-old has posted in that time.

Burns has also formed part of Australia's most enduring and successful Test partnership since Chris Rogers retired at the end of the 2015 Ashes series in the UK.

Burns and Warner have batted together 27 times and averaged 50.56 as an opening combination with six century stands, including 222 in the first Test of last summer against Pakistan at the Gabba.

The aggregate of 1365 runs they've put on opening for Australia is the most by any first-wicket combination in Tests over that time.

And the only pair to have batted together in more than five Tests during that five-year span and average more than the Australia duo is India's Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul who averaged 55.62 in 13 innings batting together.

While Rahul is part of India's 18-man Test squad for the Vodafone Series, Dhawan has been included only for the Dettol ODI and T20I Series that precede the Test matches.

Hohns noted the incumbent Test players, whose efforts against Pakistan and New Zealand last summer lifted the team to the top of global rankings, deserved to be recognised when the starting line-up for the India Tests is finalised.

But he added that despite Pucovski only having opened in two Shield matches so far in his career – both of which yielded him double-centuries – selectors believed he was ready to face the new-ball at Test level if given the opportunity.

"The incumbents are there and they have been instrumental, and if we look at where Will bats up the top the partnership our openers have formed over the past 12 months has been instrumental in getting us to that number one position in world cricket," Hohns said.

"Will has the game to handle that (opening role) as we've seen so far.

"Okay it's only a couple of games, but prior to that he's been batting at No.3 and he certainly has the technique and the game to handle the opening position if required."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.