Clarke keen to keep Stars moving forward

Middle-order batter Joe Clarke has said he’s prepared to keep wicket for the Melbourne Stars in BBL|11, the club he chose thanks to a phone call from mentor Dave Hussey

Anna Pavlou

2 December 2021, 01:40 PM AEST

@Annalyst_Sports

