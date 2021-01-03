Sri Lanka v England Tests - Men's

Root insists COVID-19 won't derail Sri Lanka tour

England will fly to Sri Lanka with a psychologist in their ranks while Joe Root says any emergence of COVID-19 cases won't automatically end the tour

Reuters

3 January 2021, 08:23 AM AEST

