England v India Tests - Men's

England’s thumping win a record breaker for Root

Joe Root has overtaken Michael Vaughan to become England's most successful Test captain with 27 wins after levelling the series against India at Headingley

PA

29 August 2021, 11:08 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo