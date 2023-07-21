KFC BBL|13

Paris follows Boland from Hurricanes to Stars

Consistently one of the country’s best red-ball bowlers, Joel Paris has signed a two-year deal with the Melbourne Stars ahead of BBL|13

Jack Paynter and Josh Schonafinger

21 July 2023, 10:06 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo