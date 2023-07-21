Paris follows Boland from Hurricanes to Stars

West Australian quick Joel Paris has followed Australian Test star Scott Boland from Hobart to Melbourne in another boost for the Stars pace attack in KFC BBL|13.

The dual Marsh Sheffield Shield winner has consistently been one of the country’s best bowlers with the red ball since his debut in 2015 but has struggled to replicate that same potency in the shortest format.

Paris played 12 matches across two seasons with the Hurricanes after switching from Perth Scorchers ahead of BBL|11, taking 12 wickets with an economy rate of 8.78 runs an over.

Paris rips through Redbacks for fast five

That was after 17 Big Bash matches across an eight-year stint at the Scorchers that yielded 11 wickets at 46.45 with an economy rate of 8.93, and another seven in the now disbanded Champions League.

But like last season when they drafted New Zealand superstar Trent Boult with the third pick in the inaugural BBL Draft, the Stars were keen to add a quality left-armer to their attack, with Paris signing a two-year deal ahead of BBL|13.

Paris playing for the Hurricanes against Melbourne Renegades earlier this year // Getty

"We identified a need for more left-armers who could swing the ball in our team, so to secure someone of Joel's experience is fantastic for the squad," Stars general manager Blair Crouch said.

"He has been part of a very successful system in Perth for a number of years and knows what success looks like, and we hope he can emulate that during his time as part of the Stars.”

Having recently signed World Test Championship final hero Scott Boland on a three-year deal, the Stars now boast the two of the top eight first-class bowlers in Australia over the past four years (by wickets taken).

The Stars will be hoping the pair can replicate their success in the longer format to help the club rebound from a last place finish in BBL|12 and three straight seasons without finals.

The 30-year-old Paris joins fellow West Australians Hilton Cartwright and Nathan Coulter-Nile at the Stars, although the latter is yet to secure a contract for the upcoming season.

"I can't wait to get to Melbourne this summer and run out at the MCG in front of some of the best fans in the BBL," he said.

"There's obviously a few boys from WA who I know already and I'm looking forward to meeting the rest of the squad in December."

The Stars have been active in the trade period after bringing in wicketkeeper Sam Harper from crosstown rivals Melbourne Renegades with international leg-spinner Adam Zampa going in the other direction.

Their decision to relinquish Zampa, who is the club's all-time leading wicket-taker with 98, is part of a calculated list management strategy after flagging that "everything was on the table" to revitalise the playing squad for the upcoming season.

With the addition of Paris, the Stars currently have 10 contracted players for BBL|13 and will regain captain Glenn Maxwell, who missed the entire of last summer's tournament with a broken leg.

Melbourne Stars BBL|13 squad (so far): Scott Boland, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Sam Harper, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster